Flight range Starship on a ballistic trajectory

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Is this the 6 engine or 9 engine version? how does that affect gravity losses?. Elon has said that aero "skipping" can extend the range to 10,000 km. any thoughts on that?. is this the 6...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

teslarati.com

SpaceX to upgrade Starship with 50% more Raptor engines

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that future Starships – or at least certain Starship variants – are being upgraded with 50% more Raptor engines and stretched propellant tanks. On December 17th, the CEO revealed the plans, confirming a tweet published three months prior stating that Starship was “begging for an extra 3 engines.” Musk was likely referring to the fact that a 9-engine Starship – combined with upcoming 33-engine Super Heavy boosters – would create a rocket with 42 engines, a number made famous as “the answer to the ultimate question of life [and everything]” in Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – both of which the CEO vocally enjoys. As ever, it’s thus almost impossible to tell jokes from serious, consequential plans – as is the case with Starship.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Paper: Using Starship to Enable a Sustained Human Presence on Mars

Interesting that the proposed activities closely match what we know of SpaceX's plans, but SpaceX themselves aren't officially credited as contributors. I suspect this is being played quite carefully for political reasons, but it seems that this opens the door for things to progress as a NASA mission which would presumably be a win for everyone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Should Starship have a third stage for single-launch high-energy trajectories?

This will depend to a large extent on whether or not SpaceX decides to set up a "custom services" or "custom engineering" department. Which is not what they do. I did not know that but I did assume they have no current interest in this given no contrary evidence. It's not what they do now, and there is no indication that they will ever do it, but "prediction is difficult, especially the future". If they end up dominating the "commodity launch" market, management might decide to branch out into the custom market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

SAS brand new Airbus A321 Long Range first flight

The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept with three travel classes, like the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, and will increase SAS’ flexibility to meet Scandinavian travel patterns. The A321LR is part of SAS’ ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions in comparison to previous generations of similar aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Mercury Atlas mission Q&A

Hello, does anyone know why during the deorbitation maneuver the mercury capsule was positioned at approximately 34 degrees from the retrograde to ignite its retro pack?. The maneuver would not have been more effective in full retrograde?. Not sure, but I can think of several reasons. One was that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

It's probably possible. I expect it would be easier to use the change in air pressure as the rocket ascends to retract the legs though. In the case of re-entry heating, it might also be useful to retract the feet/legs for that, since their preservation is essential for touchdown. Thermal actuation would help accomplish that as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

NASA Artemis delegation tours SpaceX’s Starship factory and launch pad

Thanks to the failure of Blue Origin’s NASA Human Landing System (HLS) lawsuit, SpaceX and the space agency were finally able to get back to work last month. Taking advantage of that, NASA astronauts and Artemis Program leaders recently took a tour of SpaceX’s South Texas Starship factory and launch pads – a massive hub of activity that the company has deemed Starbase. In doing so, save for updates from SpaceX and even members of the public over the last 6-9 months, NASA officials were finally able to get up close and personal with the progress SpaceX has made while the space agency was temporarily forced to halt all work on HLS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

What is the payload capabilty of the 33 engine booster and Starship to LEO using currently produced engines? Is it still 150 tons?. Example of how to do the math is in thread above. You can use algebra, a spreadsheet or. What is the payload capabilty of the 33 engine...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Thoughts on SpaceX Starship Wikipedia page?

What do you think about the article overall? Is the article still missing something? (For those curious at how was the article looked like, here: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=SpaceX_Starship&oldid=1042079728) In the Conceptual Design section you mentioned the versions announced in 2016 and 2017 in the Astronautical Congresses. Please mention also the different...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

Are we seeing them being cautious and increasing the tests but by bit while checking that everything is working correctly? Are we seeing something not working correctly, and them repeatedly going back to try it again after making an adjustment?. I would say a little bit of both. The GSE...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

How do you start such engine? Since when the engine is cool it doesn't gasify, no?. It's a gas generator engine so it doesn't rely on heating of the propellants in cooling channels for pump power. The cycle that does that is expander, and in expander engines just ambient heating of the engine is enough to heat hydrogen during start, which is what most existing expander engines use. No idea if that's sufficient for a methane engine. Someone might be able to speak to what Broadsword uses. But in any case, a gas generator engine will generally rely on something else as a starter charge. In SpaceX's Merlin they use TEA/TEB. RL may be able to use pressurized gaseous oxygen and methane, but we won't really know until they disclose more.
INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

KSC to study potential new Starship launch pad

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is starting an environmental review of a proposed new launch facility there that would be used by SpaceX’s Starship launch system. The center announced last week that it was starting the process of an environmental review of the proposed Launch Complex...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship heat shield

Shows the pan of S21 heat shield and it appears to be heavily damaged from all the manufacturing activities. The hairline fractures are most likely from the flexing action of the skin when transported and lifted. It would point towards the heatshield application and transportation can be done only after the ship can be pressurized rigid, so at a very late stage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

This is the general area where pads LC-39C and theoretical LC-39D and LC-39E were originally designated. I'm looking forward to the concept of the buildings. If we assume that Tesla Fremont is such a "Car Factory v0.5", Nevada is v0.9, and Shangai/Texas is a 1.0/1.1, then I expect a similar leap here in terms of "machines making mach.... rockets"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Should Starship use sabatier-produced methane on Earth too?

Maybe the best thing Musk could do is make solar cells as cheaply as possible and empower others to build solar power. Maybe someone could suggest that to him... Er... are you not familiar with the Tesla Solar roof? Or were you being ironic? It's hard to tell without the wink.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX VP says Starship is already winning commercial launch contracts

A SpaceX executive says that the company’s next-generation, fully-reusable Starship rocket has already secured multiple commercial launch contracts. Set to debut no earlier than (NET) the first quarter of 2022 with a semi-orbital launch that aims to send Starship about 85% of the way around the Earth, Starship has a ways to go before it’s ready to routinely launch payloads. Nonetheless, SpaceX is confident enough in Starship’s eventual success to have effectively made it the foundation of every one of the company’s future goals – both in the short and long term.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Tech trends 2022: Starships and missing chips

Elon Musk's dream of going to Mars could take a big leap forward next year when his company SpaceX attempts to launch Starship into orbit for the first time. It will be the most powerful rocket ever launched into orbit, able to generate more than twice as much thrust as the Saturn V rocket, which took astronauts to the Moon half a century ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

