We are proud and happy to say that SAINT has remained strong throughout the past year, continuing to provide much needed rides for seniors and adults with disabilities in Loveland and Fort Collins. SAINT has been in the area for over 37 years! I’m sure you’ve seen those little SAINT signs on the doors of our volunteer’s cars as they travel the streets of Fort Collins and Loveland, carrying passengers to their destinations, whether it’s appointments, exercise classes, work, shopping or whatever!

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO