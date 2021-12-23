ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How to help veterans during the holidays

pdjnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holiday season, there are many ways to help our veterans through what may be...

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place.
MENTAL HEALTH
WLWT 5

Experts explain how to cope with grief during the holidays

With the holidays approaching, experts explained how to cope with grief. The holidays are a time for family and fun. However, for those this season who have lost a loved one, the holidays can be hard. "Everyone grieves differently. Every individual, every person, every family has a different process for...
SOCIETY
pdjnews.com

Ways for caregivers to reduce stress during the holidays

The holiday season is upon us and this time of year often brings with it the joy of holiday decorating, the giving and receiving of gifts, and big family get-togethers complete with large sit-down meals. But for the caregiver of an aged or ailing loved one, the holiday season can also bring with it the stress of hosting well-meaning family and friends who simply want to celebrate the season with…
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Help for Youth Experiencing Homelessness During Holidays

Brooklyn Avenues staff who work with young people experiencing homelessness say the holidays can be a tough time because of the emphasis on family. “Usually during the holidays that’s what the messages are, so for a lot of people experiencing depression or any other significant mental health issues, these are triggering times,” said Rachel Hatch with Brooklyn Avenues. “It’s really important for us to give them a meaningful experience.”
HOMELESS
KSAT 12

Wounded San Antonio-area veteran shares mental health story to help other veterans struggling during holidays

A wounded veteran’s physical injuries always affect their mental health, but veterans often only seek help for the physical wounds. Juan “JJ” Guerrero, a Marines and Army veteran in the San Antonio area, says he knows the holidays can be a hard time for injured or sick vets and wants his peers to know that getting help with mental issues is just as important as healing physical wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WMBB

Wreaths Across America continues to honor veterans during holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–National Wreaths Across America day is Sat. Dec. 18th. The event is an opportunity to remember and honor those veterans who have passed and to teach the younger generations about our freedoms and those who protect it. The organization will be laying over 2,000 Christmas remembrance wreaths on the gravesites of veterans […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wfmynews2.com

How to recognize addiction issues during holiday gatherings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful, but they can also be especially difficult for people suffering from addiction issues. Anything from strained family relationships, financial pressures and social isolation can trigger someone who is addicted to substances. In 2019, 19.7 million people in the U.S. struggled with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
CBS New York

Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy