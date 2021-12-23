ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE 205 Live Match Was Reportedly ‘Heavily Edited’

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week‘s episode of 205 Live saw a match between Lash Legend and Sarray where...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Baron Corbin Comments On Getting Death Threats During Angle With Becky Lynch

During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baron Corbin commented on getting death threats during an angle with Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On social media’s impact on wrestlers and getting death threats...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Supershow Results From MSG: Multiple Wrestlers Miss Show Due To COVID & More

We have the following results from WWE’s SuperShow event (house show) that took place on Sunday night live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, multiple wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E. and more were unable to compete at the show. Therefore, WWE called an audible and had to change the card with a couple surprises such as “The Rated R Superstar” Edge appearing, along with Kevin Owens and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor. – Damian Priest will defend the United States title...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Teases Her Return To WWE, + More News

In October, Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child. Due to her pregnancy, she has been off WWE television since February. Evans now appears to be teasing a return as she retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas. The fan asked her mother when Lacey would be back.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

GCW Set To Make Their Debut In Atlanta, GA In March

GCW took to Twitter on Friday and announced that they will be making their official debut in Atlanta, GA in March. The event will be taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. Ticket information will be released in the coming days.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Scotty Riggs Discusses Teaming With Buff Bagwell As The American Males In WCW

During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Scotty Riggs commented on teaming up with Buff Bagwell as the American Males in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On working with Bagwell: “Again, we clicked. It...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News – Which Top Talents Missed Sunday Night’s WWE Live Events?

As we reported last night here on eWn, several big names were pulled from the post-Christmas Day WWE Holiday Tour live events. The following names missed the live events in New York City and Tampa, FL:. Madison Square Garden in New York City: Big E., Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On WWE’s Approach To This Week With The COVID-19 Positives

With the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases, WWE has taken an approach of “the show must go on” to the upcoming week, according to Pwinsider.com. Several wrestlers and staff have tested positive for the virus or have been in contact with someone who did test positive. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Informs Wrestlers That COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required

WWE is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted house shows and Monday’s RAW. Several top WWE stars are on the sidelines right now due to them having been in contact with someone who has tested positive or tested positive themselves. According to Fightful Select, WWE is no...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation + Being The Elite

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. The Gunn Club. * The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Fodder, JR Miller &...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Postpones A ROW Show Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Booker T’s independent company Reality Of Wrestling (ROW) had a live event planned for this Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, but the show has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The former five time WCW World Heavyweight Champion tweeted a statement to announce that the company wants to take the right time to test its athletes due to the quick increase of COVID-19 cases in the area of Houston, which is the hometown of ROW.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passed Away At 33

Markus Crane died today at the age of 33. It was Freelance Underground who break the news on the tragic passing of the wrestler, who was a Deathmatch specialist and one of the workers who helped Game Changer Wrestling transitioning from Jersey Championship Wrestling to the style adopted starting from 2015.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On The Initial Fan Reaction To WWE NXT 2.0, More

During a recent appearance on the “Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the initial fan reaction to WWE NXT 2.0, what kind of role he played during the transition, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE
PWMania

New Championship Match Announced For WWE Day 1

The Street Profits are your new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle. Tonight’s RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to become the new #1 contenders in the finals of the RK-Bronament. WWE then announced that Orton and Riddle will defend the straps against The Street Profits at Sunday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
WWE
PWMania

Adam Pearce Addresses The Covid-19 Situation In WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that several WWE stars were pulled from the live events in New York City and Tampa on December 26th 2021 due to the “effects of Covid-19.”. WWE official Adam Pearce issued a brief statement on Twitter regarding the matter:. “Just a quick...
WWE
FanSided

Cody Rhodes’s character arc has potential to be a great story

Storytelling has a special place in professional wrestling. It’s one of the reasons why AEW continues to receive praise heading into the company’s third year. The “Hangman” Adam Page story was one of the best seen in wrestling of late, but there’s another that will be looked back upon in favorable fashion and that is what is being seen with Cody Rhodes. When it’s said and done this story could be the best seen yet from All Elite Wrestling.
WWE

