Drew McIntyre Talks The One Match He Really Wants, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE Day 1

By Andrew Ravens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre did an interview with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “Oh yeah, [Cesaro] is definitely on my list,” he said. “I have to mention him any chance I get and...

