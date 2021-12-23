ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The City Launches CITYCHAT Mobile Chatbot App

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanleandro.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of San Leandro is excited to announce the launch of CITYCHAT - a new mobile chatbot...

www.sanleandro.org

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Four Phases To Building The Right Mobile Apps

Founder | Buuuk - Digital Innovation. The increased dependence on mobile apps during the pandemic is now transforming into a permanent change in consumer behavior. Individuals run their lives on a network of interconnected apps, with a projected revenue generation of $935 billion by 2023. Keeping up with the shift,...
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

Channelbox goes global via mobile apps

Channelbox, available on Freeview UK, is now also available via Android and IOS applications globally. Channelbox is the only Freeview service that supports dynamic ad insertions and allows broadcasters to monetise their content on Freeview based on the number of ad impressions rather than BARB ratings. With mobile applications available globally the audience can now access most of its content worldwide.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Chatbot#Android#Personal Data#Smart Phone#Ios#Citychat#Slpd Calls For Service#Apple
loudoun.gov

Loudoun Website Mobile App to Sunset; Website User Experience Not Affected

Loudoun County’s website provider has announced the sunsetting of the county’s mobile app, Link2Loudoun. The discontinuation of the legacy app, which was launched in 2013 will not adversely affect anyone who accesses loudoun.gov through a mobile device. The Loudoun County website is built with a responsive design, which enables the site to automatically render content optimally on any device, including smartphones and tablets as well as laptops and desktop computers. There were more than 249,000 visits to loudoun.gov in November 2021 alone via a smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Searchengine Journal

DuckDuckGo To Release Desktop Version Of Mobile App

DuckDuckGo is working on a desktop version of its mobile app, which offers a private browsing experience that’s said to be faster than Google Chrome. It’s not a “privacy browser,” as DuckDuckGo makes sure to clarify in an announcement. Rather, it’s being referred to as: “an...
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

R.I. launches vaccine passport app

Rhode Island has updated its 401Health mobile app to function as a vaccine passport. The mobile app “offers a convenient option for Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 vaccination to access their verified record with the touch of a button,” said Gov. Dan McKee and R.I. health director Nicole Alexander-Scott in a Monday news release.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Clearfield Progress

Visit Clearfield County launches mobile app

Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority want to make sure all visitors to Clearfield County and even residents have a easy way to view all the county has to offer. Earlier this month, VCC launched a Clearfield County mobile application for smart phones and touch...
CELL PHONES
readwrite.com

How to improve the UX Design of your Mobile App?

According to a study by Statista, Smartphone users have around 10-30 apps installed on their Smartphones. When a person installs an app, they will likely figure out if they wish to keep the app or uninstall it after the first use only. Therefore the app just has one chance of staying in the app list of the user.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

7 Advantages Of Investing In Mobile App Development

Mobile applications have now become increasingly popular among almost all business sectors. From eCommerce businesses to different service providers like food delivery, trip planners, hotel booking, healthcare, education, and more, there’s no industry where mobile apps have not proved their value in the online market or proved to be the most effective mode of reaching out to the worldwide mobile users or customers.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

FibSwap to Launch the World’s First DEX App

FibSwap works on a design to create the world’s first decentralized (DEX) mobile application. FibSwap’s DEX mobile app aims to cut down complexity hurdles and pave the way for a smooth DeFi. The crypto world continues to develop its technology to provide its users with the best possible...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
zycrypto.com

The Chainge App Launches Futures Liquidity Pools

Chainge Finance, a crypto fintech company, launches the next-generation version of staking – Time Framing: a feature that eliminates the risks and rigidity that usually come with regular staking, as well as impermanent loss altogether when it comes to Futures liquidity pools. Time-framing enables users to receive interest instantly...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
centraloregondaily.com

New mobile app helps Nordic skiers navigate Meissner Sno Park

Want to know what conditions are before heading out for some cross country or skate skiing at Meissner Sno Park?. The Meissner Nordic app arrives just in time for the smart phone-toting holiday crowds now descending on Meissner Sno Park. Whether you are an experienced local who knows every inch...
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

Patients are turning to mobile health apps to get their healthcare

Mobile health (mHealth) apps that can help manage diseases and track key data in between physician visits are rising in popularity. Still, app developers will need to enhance their products’ value in order for consumers and healthcare partners to fully invest. We detail the market for condition-specific mHealth apps...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to get new WhatsApp features before anyone else

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms on the planet, used by over two billion people - and Meta, formerly Facebook, is still updating and changing it.Future versions of the app include new tools for disappearing messages, a ‘Communities’ feature similar to that on Discord that would let groups be added to larger groups, and an app for the iPad.For those that want to get Meta’s newest features before anyone else, an easy way to do this is to sign up to its beta testing program.Beta tests are released much more often than usual app updates, but come...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Set a Sleep Timer on the Spotify Mobile App

You might like listening to music late at night, but there’s always a risk of falling asleep with it still playing. Doing so risks draining your phone's battery and mobile data in the process. But no matter how long a song or playlist is, Spotify can help you stop it automatically if you can't do so yourself. All you need to do is set up a sleep timer with a couple of clicks.
CELL PHONES
quintdaily.com

How to Develop a Marketing Strategy for Your Mobile App

Apps are great and are designed to solve most of our queries. A myriad of new and great apps are being made every day. Creating a quality app with little to no glitches ensures that users will have a smooth time using the app. A great product is inconsequential if it does not reach the intended audience. Below are some marketing strategies that you can use for your mobile app;
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy