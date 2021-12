Hines has taken full ownership of Trikotageparken, its first residential project in The Nordics. Located in Copenhagen’s Østerbro district in the east of the city, the asset was acquired in April 2020 from developer Bonava on behalf of the Hines European Core Fund (HECF) as a forward-funding purchase. The new homes completed in October 2021 and are now fully owned by HECF. All the 121 apartments are fully let and total 10,508 square meters (113,107 square feet) across three buildings.

