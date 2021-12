The city of Pleasant Hill has installed a sculpture called “Pleasant Hill Gate,” a 26-foot-tall piece that was installed in the 77-acre Hickory Glen Park, located south of Four Mile Elementary School and west of Southeast 68th Street. The sculpture was created by Juanjo Novella in his workshop in Spain. Novella was inspired to create a sculpture that establishes a link between nature and life, according to a release. The piece was funded by a grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines and private donors.

PLEASANT HILL, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO