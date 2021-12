Bain Capital Credit and FREO Group have completed their joint acquisition of the Estel Building on Avenida de Roma, in central Barcelona, Spain. The Estel building is iconic and one of the most recognizable buildings in Barcelona. Located in the city’s desirable Eixample district, the property is well connected and in close proximity to Sants, Barcelona CBD’s largest railway station, and multiple metro lines. The 14-story building was originally developed as the headquarters of Spanish national telecommunications company Telefonica.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO