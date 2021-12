The Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration are celebrating the completion of a major overhaul at Grand Coulee Dam that was over a decade in the making. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, three of the dam’s 33 hydroelectric units were completely disassembled and restored to like-new condition. The restored units now experience less friction, meaning they will operate with less wear and tear and will be more reliable and efficient.

1 DAY AGO