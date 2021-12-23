ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is JoJo Siwa Dating Tiktoker Katie Mills?

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago
Does JoJo Siwa have a new special lady in her life?. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), the two attended the Los Angeles Lakers game together sitting courtside. A video of the two went viral after Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder dove for the basketball and almost tackled the apparent couple....

