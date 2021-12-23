Using magnets to toggle nanolasers leads to better photonics

Curvilinear DNA-shaped magnetic double helices enable tunable magnetic field nanotextures. Conventional thin-film technology on glass or silicon wafers can create flat one-dimensional (1D) and 2D magnetic functional elements. This technology has led to numerous fundamental discoveries as well as to commercial applications, which are widely spread in customer products such as magnetic hard disk drives, magnetic random access memory, or electronic compasses in smartphones. Stimulated by the semiconductor industry and their complex 3D architecture of transistors, there is a trend in technology to transition from classical 2D to more complex 3D layouts with anticipated benefits in packing density, energy efficiency and speed. In the case of magnetism, tailoring the geometrical curvature of thin films or nanowires emerged as a new mean to tune anisotropic and chiral responses of 3D shaped functional elements without the need to modify the material's intrinsic magnetic properties. For instance, nanohelices produced from non-chiral isotropic ferromagnets, like permalloy, respond to external stimulation in the same way as straight nanowires from an anisotropic ferromagnet with Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction would1. Hence, the geometric approach is complementary to the conventional material screening, which aims at defined responses of a material, as required for a specific application. Until recently, the primary focus in 3D and curvilinear magnetism research lay on the impact of the geometrical curvature on magnetization textures in curved nanowires and thin films.

