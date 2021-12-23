ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Using magnets to toggle nanolasers leads to better photonics

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

(Nanowerk News) A magnetic field can be used to switch nanolasers on and off, shows new research from Aalto University. The physics underlying this discovery paves the way for the development of optical signals that cannot be disturbed by external disruptions, leading to unprecedented robustness in signal processing. Lasers...

www.nanowerk.com

nanowerk.com

Quantum marbles in a bowl of light

(Nanowerk News) Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in the journal Science Advances ("Observing crossover between quantum speed limits").
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
CHEMISTRY
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A fast push to photon pairs

Solid-state sources of entangled photons with tailored properties are key elements for integrated quantum computing. Refractive-index perturbations propagating faster than the speed of light may offer a practical approach for generating entangled photon pairs. Spooky action at a distance - entanglement- delineates the quantum world from the classical regime. Decades...
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Advancing photonics materials with cellular automation

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have designed a novel computational model that accurately predicts the properties of photonics materials, paving the way for next-generation photonics devices. Their findings, published in npj Computational Materials ("A scheme for simulating multi-level phase change photonics materials"), could...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Fabrication of flexible electronics improved using gold and water-vapor plasma

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan have developed a technique to improve the flexibility of ultra-thin electronics, such as those used in bendable devices or clothing. Published in Science Advances ("Direct gold bonding for...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Researchers use electron microscope to turn carbon nanotube into tiny transistor

(Nanowerk News) An international team of researchers have used a unique tool inserted into an electron microscope to create a transistor that’s 25,000 smaller than the width of a human hair. The research, published in the journal Science ("Semiconductor nanochannels in metallic carbon nanotubes by thermomechanical chirality alteration"), involves...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

New technique tunes into graphene nanoribbons' electronic potential

(Nanowerk News) Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
The Jewish Press

Israeli Muscle Repair Study Could Lead to Better Cultivated Meat

Revelations about muscle stem cell fusion have found their way into the food tech industry, through a study conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Here’s how it came about. One day Prof. Eldad Tzahor peered into a microscope in his lab and saw steak. As part of Tzahor’s...
Nature.com

Topological magnetic field textures

Curvilinear DNA-shaped magnetic double helices enable tunable magnetic field nanotextures. Conventional thin-film technology on glass or silicon wafers can create flat one-dimensional (1D) and 2D magnetic functional elements. This technology has led to numerous fundamental discoveries as well as to commercial applications, which are widely spread in customer products such as magnetic hard disk drives, magnetic random access memory, or electronic compasses in smartphones. Stimulated by the semiconductor industry and their complex 3D architecture of transistors, there is a trend in technology to transition from classical 2D to more complex 3D layouts with anticipated benefits in packing density, energy efficiency and speed. In the case of magnetism, tailoring the geometrical curvature of thin films or nanowires emerged as a new mean to tune anisotropic and chiral responses of 3D shaped functional elements without the need to modify the material's intrinsic magnetic properties. For instance, nanohelices produced from non-chiral isotropic ferromagnets, like permalloy, respond to external stimulation in the same way as straight nanowires from an anisotropic ferromagnet with Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction would1. Hence, the geometric approach is complementary to the conventional material screening, which aims at defined responses of a material, as required for a specific application. Until recently, the primary focus in 3D and curvilinear magnetism research lay on the impact of the geometrical curvature on magnetization textures in curved nanowires and thin films.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Magnetic levitation chamber could be used to simulate plant growth on Mars

A new device that uses magnetic levitation to emulate the reduced gravities found on celestial bodies such as the Moon and Mars is 1000 times larger by volume than previous systems of its kind, paving the way for more complex Earth-based tests of low-gravity environments – including growing small plants in simulated microgravity. The new simulator, which was developed at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (NHMFL) at Florida State University in the US, will also enable researchers to perform a variety of physics, medical and biology experiments with a view towards future space missions.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Reconfigurable single-material Peltier effect using magnetic-phase junctions

Peltier effects, which produce a heat flux at the junction of two different materials, have been an important technology for heating and cooling by electrical means. Whereas Peltier devices have advantages such as cleanliness, silence, compactness, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency, relatively complicated modular structures are unavoidable, leading to a higher cost than that of commonly used refrigeration technology. Here, we provide a concept of a Peltier device composed of a single magnetic material exhibiting a first-order magnetic transition. Our concept is based on a controllable junction structure consisting of two magnetic phases with opposite Peltier coefficients instead of a semiconductor junction. Using \({\mathrm{Mn}}_{1.96}{\mathrm{Cr}}_{0.04}\mathrm{Sb}\) samples with the first-order magnetic transition between ferrimagnetic (FI) and antiferromagnetic (AF) states, we successfully made a stable junction structure of AF/FI/AF by a pulse heating method and achieved a maximum Peltier coefficient of 0.58Â mV. Our device concept was further verified by a numerical simulation based on a finite element method. The single-material Peltier effect reported here avoids a complex device design involving material junctions and is importantly reconfigurable.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

'Pop-up' electronic sensors could detect when individual heart cells misbehave

(Nanowerk News) Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a powerful new tool that monitors the electrical activity inside heart cells, using tiny “pop-up” sensors that poke into cells without damaging them. The device directly measures the movement and speed of electrical signals traveling within a single heart cell—a first—as well as between multiple heart cells. It is also the first to measure these signals inside the cells of 3D tissues.
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

DNAzymes - how active DNA molecules with therapeutic potential work

(Nanowerk News) DNAzymes – a word made up of DNA and enzyme – are catalytically active DNA sequences. They comprise a catalytic core comprising around 15 nucleic acids flanked by short binding arms on the right- and left-hand sides, each with around ten nucleic acids. While the sequence of the core is fixed, the binding arms can be modified specifically match virtually any RNA target sequence.
CANCER
nanowerk.com

Scientists find ways to help perovskite solar cell 'self-healing'

(Nanowerk News) A team led by Prof. HU Linhua at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently developed a type of self-healing perovskite solar cell by functional combination of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP). Related results were published in Journal of Energy Chemistry ("Improved crystallinity...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Integrated photonics meets electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) The transmission electron microscope (TEM) can image molecular structures at the atomic scale by using electrons instead of light, and has revolutionized materials science and structural biology. The past decade has seen a lot of interest in combining electron microscopy with optical excitations, trying, for example, to control and manipulate the electron beam by light. But a major challenge has been the rather weak interaction of propagating electrons with photons.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

A graphene Christmas

(Nanowerk News) Researchers fabricated a 14 cm tall Christmas tree with a thickness of one atom and showed how terahertz measurements can be used to ensure the quality of graphene. Graphene Christmas trees. (Image: Jie Ji) The Christmas tree in the pictures above is 14 centimetres tall. Since it is...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

(Nanowerk News) A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Miniaturization of optical diffusers based on silicon nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) Miniaturization of optical components is a challenge in photonics. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Friedrich Schiller University of Jena have now succeeded in developing a diffuser, a disk that scatters light, based on silicon nanoparticles. It can be used to specifically control the direction, color, and polarization of light. This novel technology may be used in transparent screens or augmented reality.
SCIENCE

