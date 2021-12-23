ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who kept diner open to pay bills dies after COVID-19

By Associated Press
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19. John Parney, 62, operated the Quincy...

www.today.com

Michigan State
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated diner owner, 62, who defied Michigan lockdown orders and kept his doors open at the height of the pandemic to pay for his wife's cancer treatment dies of COVID-19

A Michigan man who defied state lockdown restrictions to keep his diner open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, has died of complications from Covid-19. John Parney, 62, the owner of the Quincy Diner in Quincy, Michigan, died after a two month battle...
RESTAURANTS
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan diner owner who defied state shutdown dies of COVID-19

BRANCH COUNTY, MI – A diner owner who kept his restaurant open in defiance of state shutdowns has died after more than a two-month battle with COVID-19. John Parney Sr., 62, died Dec. 14. He owned the Quincy Diner, 174 E. Chicago St. (U.S. 12) in the village of Quincy. He kept the restaurant open in December 2020, in violation of the partial shutdown ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Quincy Diner owner passes away after battling COVID-19

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy Diner owner John Parney Sr. passed away December 14 after battling COVID-19 since September. Parney’s wife Paula said in a post on the diner’s Facebook page the restaurant will not close. She said, “This diner was John’s vision and I will not be closing it. We will only be closing at 2:00 on Friday and the day of Christmas so my employees can spend time with their families.”
QUINCY, MI
1240 WJIM

“Desperate”, Not “Defiant” – Death of Michigan Diner Owner from COVID-19 Heartbreaking

I rarely write opinion pieces, especially about anything that is anywhere near politics or related to COVID-19. There is enough of it out there, too much really. But when I came across this story on some other media outlets this morning about the death of a man from Michigan due to complications from COVID-19, I was disappointed by the angle used in headlines related to his death and what he and his family have been through for years. In particular, the word "defiant" or "defies" just didn't seem to fit the true nature of the story.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
