Man who kept diner open to pay bills dies after COVID-19

I rarely write opinion pieces, especially about anything that is anywhere near politics or related to COVID-19. There is enough of it out there, too much really. But when I came across this story on some other media outlets this morning about the death of a man from Michigan due to complications from COVID-19, I was disappointed by the angle used in headlines related to his death and what he and his family have been through for years. In particular, the word "defiant" or "defies" just didn't seem to fit the true nature of the story.

