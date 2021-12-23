ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

(Nanowerk News) The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date (read more: The revolutionary power of bio platforms – or why it took just 48 hours to develop the Covid-19...

www.nanowerk.com

NIH Director's Blog

mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine boosters induce neutralizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Recent surveillance has revealed the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (BA.1/B.1.1.529) harboring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, the target of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. Given its potential to escape vaccine-induced humoral immunity, we measured neutralization potency of sera from 88 mRNA-1273, 111 BNT162b, and 40 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine recipients against wild type, Delta, and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses. We included individuals that were vaccinated recently (<3 months), distantly (6-12 months), or recently boosted, and accounted for prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Remarkably, neutralization of Omicron was undetectable in most vaccinated individuals. However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralization of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralizing antibody responses. In addition, we find Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested. Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralizing antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
tctmd.com

New Insights Into Myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

The risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis appears to be about three- to fourfold higher for those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine compared with unvaccinated individuals, while the one manufactured by Pfizer is linked to greater risk only for females, according to new Danish population data. But the absolute rate of developing these complications is low, even for younger patients, and the clinical consequences were, for the vast majority, mild.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

First Study of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy in People Living with HIV

A clinical trial of 8 sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to study the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV. An impending study will be the first to evaluate efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV, including those struggling to maintain viral suppression. The Ubuntu study will also be the first to analyze the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
WCVB

CDC recommends mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

BOSTON — U.S. health officials say most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Thursday's decision came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J's shot.
BOSTON, MA
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
WTNH

Health Headlines: U.S. Army creates a new COVID-19 vaccine reportedly effective against all COVID variants

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, the U.S. Army has created a new COVID-19 vaccine that’s reportedly effective against all COVID variants. Plus, identifying the symptoms of omicron and how to enjoy the holidays safely this year. Dr. Sharon Stoll, a neuroimmunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these […]
MILITARY
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE

