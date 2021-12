'Tis the season to be jolly—but the COVID-19 Omicron variant is doing its best to dampen our festive spirits and making us rethink how to safely celebrate the holidays. The US government classified Omicron (B.1.1.529) as a Variant of Concern (VOC) on November 30, two weeks after it was first detected in Botswana and South Africa. The first confirmed US case of Omicron was identified on December 1, and as of December 14 it has been reported in 77 countries.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO