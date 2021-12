Fat Trel has been arrested again, less than two months after getting released from prison in October. According to an arrest docket obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 9), Fat Trel, born Martrel Reeves, was arrested and booked at the Arlington County Sheriff's Office in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday (Dec. 8) on four counts of a Revocation of Suspended Sentence and Probation in connection to a 2018 arrest. Trel is currently in custody awaiting bond and has a court date scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO