As part of the 41st Annual Tree Lighting at William F. Moore Park, Council Member Francisco Moya together with leaders and members of the community celebrated students on Saturday, December 11. The day featured a toy giveaway to more than 400 children, P.S. 14 and P.S. 110 students performing holiday songs, and culminating with the lighting of the tree. This was part of Council Member Moya’s efforts to bring holiday cheer to families in the communities hardest-hit and given the ever-changing environment students have endured during this pandemic. The toy giveaway was thanks in partnership with Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 and the tree and holiday decorations, which will be up through Three Kings Day (Jan. 6), were designed by Yessenia Calle in partnership with the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO