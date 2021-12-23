Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway, Appears In Court

LYNN (CBS) – Emotions ran high as Bruce Maiben , the boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, briefly faced a judge in Lynn on Thursday. Five days after Pringle went missing, and two days after her body was found, the Woburn woman’s family and friends are still pleading for answers.

Maiben is not charged with Pringle’s death. He is facing charges of larceny, tampering with evidence, and obstruction in relation to Pringle’s death.

A not guilty plea was entered on Maiben’s behalf. Following a brief arraignment, he was ordered held until his next appearance on Tuesday.

Pringle’s body was found Tuesday after she disappeared over the weekend.

Police said Pringle was supposed to be with Maiben Saturday night. When she didn’t come home, her teenage son reported her missing.

Relatives found Pringle’s body along Route 107 on Tuesday.

“I love my sister, I miss my sister, and I want her back. But we found her, not the police,” said one loved one.

It is still not clear how she died, but investigators said foul play is suspected.

Pringle’s family and friends gathered at the courthouse for Maiben’s arraignment. As he was led out of the courtroom, there was an outburst and several people shouted “Justice for Sherell Pringle!” and “We found her!”

Supporters said they plan to continue coming to court until they know what happened to Pringle.

“I’m never going to miss a day in court. As long as you’ve got a day in court, I’m going to be there in support of the family,” another loved one said.

Defense Attorney John Morris said Maiben denies that charges he currently faces, and added that “he did not kill his girlfriend.”

“The government doesn’t have much to go on. I’ve seen no evidence that supports the allegations they put forth here. They are claiming certain things which I’m not going to name because its been impounded but at this point in my view they have not been able to identify him doing anything,” Morris said. “He’s not charged with a homicide I’ll tell you that.”