NIAGARA FALLS, NY. — Kelly A. Brannen, chief executive officer of Niacet Corp., announced he will be retiring from the company at the end of the year. “This will be my first and last post as CEO of Niacet Corp.,” Mr. Brannen said in a Dec. 26 posting on LinkedIn. “After 35 years I will be retiring from the company at the end of the day on New Year’s Eve. It was an incredible experience, and in spite of all the challenges over the years, I wouldn’t have changed a thing.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO