Intel is greatly reducing its presence at CES 2022, closing its booth and minimizing the number of staff at the show. Its forward facing activities will be entirely digital. “The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a top priority," Intel told Tom's Hardware. "After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff. We encourage you to join us as we deliver all our CES content and experiences virtually via the Intel Newsroom.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO