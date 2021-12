Is Santa Claus real? You bet he is! Well, sort of anyway. The image that we know and love so well actually dates back to a real person in the 3rd century. Nicolas was the son of very wealthy parents who died suddenly due to an epidemic. He was raised by his uncle who was a Greek Priest in the country of Myra, which is modern day Turkey. His uncle had a vision that his nephew would spread joy to people and his vision turned out to be right.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO