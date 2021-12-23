ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Edwards Reveals Which Match Was The Most Difficult To Referee

By Stefano Briganti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking on AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards revealed the match that she found the most difficult during her tenure with the company so far. Edwards officiated some of the most important matches in AEW’s history, but the most problematic one was the Blood & Guts match on the May 5th episode of...

Matt Hardy
