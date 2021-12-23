ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

Science Daily
 5 days ago

The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology -- the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines -- are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date. In clinical trials, both were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, easily surpassing the 50% threshold the Food and Drug...

www.sciencedaily.com

spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine boosters induce neutralizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Recent surveillance has revealed the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (BA.1/B.1.1.529) harboring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, the target of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. Given its potential to escape vaccine-induced humoral immunity, we measured neutralization potency of sera from 88 mRNA-1273, 111 BNT162b, and 40 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine recipients against wild type, Delta, and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses. We included individuals that were vaccinated recently (<3 months), distantly (6-12 months), or recently boosted, and accounted for prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Remarkably, neutralization of Omicron was undetectable in most vaccinated individuals. However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralization of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralizing antibody responses. In addition, we find Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested. Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralizing antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

First Study of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy in People Living with HIV

A clinical trial of 8 sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to study the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV. An impending study will be the first to evaluate efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV, including those struggling to maintain viral suppression. The Ubuntu study will also be the first to analyze the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
tctmd.com

New Insights Into Myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

The risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis appears to be about three- to fourfold higher for those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine compared with unvaccinated individuals, while the one manufactured by Pfizer is linked to greater risk only for females, according to new Danish population data. But the absolute rate of developing these complications is low, even for younger patients, and the clinical consequences were, for the vast majority, mild.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Science Daily

Immune memory less durable after severe COVID-19, study suggests

Infection-fighting B cells retain better memory of the coronavirus spike protein in University Hospital patients who recover from less-severe cases of COVID-19 than in those recovering from severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Findings by scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio were published Wednesday (Dec. 22) in the journal PLOS ONE.
CANCER
Science Daily

HIV infection: Better understanding the reservoir of virus in the body

LMU researchers have developed a method that allows resting human immune cells to be genetically analyzed in detail for the first time. CD4+ T cells are important parts of the immune system and play a key role in defending the body against pathogens. As they possess a great variety of defense mechanisms against HIV in their resting state, they are infected only very rarely -- but these few infected cells form a latent reservoir for HIV in the body that currently cannot be reached by antiviral drugs. Consequently, the virus can spread again from there after activation of the CD4+ T cells. Understanding how HIV interacts with resting CD4+ T cells is essential for finding new therapeutic approaches. Scientists led by Prof. Oliver T. Keppler from the Max von Pettenkofer Institute at LMU have now developed a method that for the first time allows these specific immune cells to be genetically manipulated under physiological conditions in an efficient and uncomplicated manner. As the authors report in the journal Nature Methods, this permits previously unobtainable insights into the biology of these cells.
SCIENCE
WCVB

CDC recommends mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

BOSTON — U.S. health officials say most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Thursday's decision came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J's shot.
BOSTON, MA
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
WTNH

Health Headlines: U.S. Army creates a new COVID-19 vaccine reportedly effective against all COVID variants

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, the U.S. Army has created a new COVID-19 vaccine that’s reportedly effective against all COVID variants. Plus, identifying the symptoms of omicron and how to enjoy the holidays safely this year. Dr. Sharon Stoll, a neuroimmunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these […]
MILITARY
docwirenews.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Less Protective in Elderly With Comorbidity

Among elderly veterans with a high burden of comorbidity, messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccination is 69 percent effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and 86 percent effective against SARS-CoV-2-related death, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. George N. Ioannou,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Science Daily

Dominant SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant evolved to evade our innate immune system

The SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant mutated to evade our 'innate immune system', helping establish it as the world's first 'Variant of Concern', finds a new study led by researchers at UCL and the Quantitative Biosciences Institute, University of California San Francisco. Published in Nature, the study shows the Alpha variant,...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study confirms nutrient’s role in childhood blood cancer

A molecular building block of many animal proteins, the amino acid valine, plays a key role in cancerous growth seen in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, its Department of Pathology, and the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the study showed that genes involved in using up valine in cells were more active in cancerous T cells than in normal T cells.
CANCER
Science Daily

No more annual flu shot? New target for universal influenza vaccine

Scientists at Scripps Research, University of Chicago and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have identified a new Achilles' heel of influenza virus, making progress in the quest for a universal flu vaccine. Antibodies against a long-ignored section of the virus, which the team dubbed the anchor, have the potential to recognize a broad variety of flu strains, even as the virus mutates from year to year, they reported Dec. 23, 2021 in the journal Nature.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS

