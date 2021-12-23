Dominant SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant evolved to evade our innate immune system

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 431 (2021) Cite this article. Genetic variant Delta (B.1.617.2) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which possesses a remarkable ability to transmit and spread, is currently becoming predominant worldwide. Despite its great harm to human beings, how the Delta variant with T478K, P681R and L452R mutations achieves its ultrafast spread remains elusive. Entry of SARS-CoV-2 into host cells is mediated by a rapid enzymatic hydrolysis. Upon the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein to its receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), cellular membrane enzyme TMPRSS2 directly cuts spike protein S2 subunit, allowing the viral and cellular membrane fusion and release of viral RNA into the cytoplasm. While this TMPRSS2-mediated entry is highly efficient, certain immune cell types such as macrophages can use phago/endocytosis rather than ACE2-dependent way to take up the virus.1 Upon endocytosis, endosomal protease cathepsin L (CTSL) cleaves spike protein S1 subunit, leading to the viral and endosomal membrane fusion and release of viral RNA into the cytoplasm. Like other lysosomal cathepsin members,2 the activity of endosomal cathepsin L relies on a low pH, which favors the protonation of substrate molecules with positive charge. Notably, either T478K, P681R or L452R mutation promotes spike protein protonation with positive charge, due to the increase of amino group from lysine (K) or arginine (R), promoting us to assume that Delta variant enhances endosomal spike protein cleavage by CTSL via the enhanced protonation.

