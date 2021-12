CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testing for COVID-19 in the Cedar Rapids wastewater system suggests COVID-19 cases may be surging even more than test data shows. The City of Cedar Rapids joined a national testing program to monitor the level of COVID-19 virus in the city’s wastewater. A company called Biobot developed the tests to monitor the concentration of the virus in the water we flush down the drain. That level has typically mirrored rises and falls of positive tests in communities across the country.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO