Alphabet’s Waymo says no longer going to consumer electronics show in person due to Covid

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned self-driving auto-technology company, will no longer be attending the Consumer Electronics Show...

Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

In-Person CES Show Will Go On Despite Covid Surge, Exhibitor Dropouts

Organizers of the CES 2022 technology conference are pressing ahead with an in-person show in Las Vegas next week, despite cancellations by some high-profile exhibitors because of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. "We're not cancelling," Jamie Kaplan, senior director of CES communications at the Consumer Technology Association, told Investor's Business Daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kfgo.com

Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases

(Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, the iPhone maker said. The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and all major...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techxplore.com

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google cancels CES in-person presence, event organizers going ahead with show

Over 2200 companies are confirmed to participate in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally. CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures — vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests — coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Maersk nears deal to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Denmark-based A.P. Moller-Maersk is in advanced talks to acquire Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The announcement for the deal could come as soon as Wednesday, assuming the talks don’t break...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VisiSonics To Showcase Suite Of 3D Spatial Audio Solutions At Consumer Electronics Show 2022

The company’s proprietary, licensable technology provides more accurate spatial location, smoother sound in motion, a larger sound field and clearer sound distinction. VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, announced it will showcase its licensable audio solutions during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The conference takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. VisiSonics is now booking appointments for individual product demonstrations, taking place in its hospitality suite at The Venetian Resort.
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

SPI Energy's EdisonFuture to Show Upcoming EVs at Consumer Electronics Show

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor Inc. subsidiary plans to showcase two EdisonFuture light-duty electric vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Nevada, January 5-8, 2022. EdisonFuture will showcase in West Hall, Booth 6942 under the transportation/vehicle technology category.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Swiss Consumer Electronics Company

Deutsche Bank analyst Robert Sanders initiated coverage of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) with a Buy rating and CHF 92 price target, implying 23% upside to December 10, 2021 closing price of CHF 74.82. With the shares down 40% since June, investors "appear to have lost faith" in Logitech's ability to...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

CES organizers say show will go on as planned

Organizers of CES say vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of free COVID-19 test kits — and the fact that there will be fewer people coming — will keep show attendees safe next month. A representative of the Washington-based Consumer Technology Association, organizers of CES, affirmed Friday that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kfgo.com

CDC cuts quarantine time for all Americans with COVID-19 to 5 days

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was shortening the recommended time for isolation for Americans with COVID-19 to five days from its previous guidance of 10 days, given they are asymptomatic. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PUBLIC HEALTH

