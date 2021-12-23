Alphabet’s Waymo says no longer going to consumer electronics show in person due to Covid

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor Inc. subsidiary plans to showcase two EdisonFuture light-duty electric vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Nevada, January 5-8, 2022. EdisonFuture will showcase in West Hall, Booth 6942 under the transportation/vehicle technology category.
