Actors unions agree to allow streamed performances to continue but for Connecticut theaters, the format isn’t profitable

The two major unions serving professional actors have extended an agreement brokered last year that allows theaters to air pre-recorded or livestreamed versions of their shows. But though Connecticut theaters have used the remote performances to reach audiences throughout the pandemic — and even achieved national acclaim for innovation in the medium — it has not proved profitable.

Of the Equity/SAG-AFTRA agreement extension, TheaterWorks Hartford’s producing artistic director Rob Ruggiero said “It was already part of our plan.” Since the theater needs to plan productions far in advance of when they happen, it had already proceeded on the assumption that streaming would still be allowable in 2022.

“You can’t wait for everything,” Ruggiero says. “Right now, we’re already talking about our 2022-23 season. You have to make some assumptions.”

TheaterWorks offered streaming options of the final two weeks of performances of “Christmas on the Rocks.” Two weeks of streams at the end of a live show’s run has become the standard practice for theaters under the agreement, which was negotiated by Actors’ Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in 2020 “as a way to address the challenges of performing live theater during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a press release Tuesday announcing the extension.

The original agreement has been in effect for a year and was due to expire at the end of this month. The extension is for six months, and will expire at the end of June 2022.

While many theaters typically record their productions for archival purposes, sharing those videos with the public has generally required special, hard-to-get permissions due to the distinctions between live and filmed performances and how performers are compensated for them.

Connecticut theaters have benefited from the agreement all year, despite eagerness to return to live performances as soon as possible. Westport Country Playhouse, for instance, announced an all-virtual 2021 season, then changed its final production to a live one once it was able to brings audiences back inside its theater.

TheaterWorks Hartford has been offering virtual performances throughout the pandemic, in just about every existing format. The theater has produced podcasts on Facebook Live, Zoom readings, concert specials, virtual-only productions like “Russian Troll Farm” and “The Sound Inside,” offering pre-recorded on-demand versions of shows that were also running live, adapted its seasonal hit “Christmas on the Rocks” for a unique video rendition with the camera replacing one of the actors and presented its spooky Halloweentime show “Someone Else’s House” as a separate livestream for each performance.

“Russian Troll Farm” in particular gained TheaterWorks some major attention. Made for virtual viewing only, Sarah Gancher’s political satire was timed to run just before the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. It earned “Critic’s Pick” acclaim from The New York Times and made many year-end “best theater” lists, including in the Hartford Courant.

TheaterWorks Hartford will continue to explore virtual programming. “We have built an international audience from streaming,” Ruggiero said. Just last week, he said, the theater received thank-you emails from numerous foreign countries, from people there who’d tuned in to “Christmas on the Rocks.”

Online versions of its shows bring TheaterWorks visibility, an international viewership and an audience that might not venture out to its brick-and-mortar theater space on Pearl Street, yet when asked if the new format is profitable, Ruggiero without hesitates responds “No!”

“Russian Troll Farm” recovered its costs, but most shows can’t break even on streaming alone, he said. And while ticket prices, typically $20 per person for TheaterWorks streams, are inexpensive when compared to live theater or concert tickets, online they seem pricey when compared to services like Netflix which provide menus of thousands of programs for a monthly fee.

On top of that, Ruggiero said, “there’s this whole virtual fatigue we’ve all been fighting. People are at Zoom meetings all day. They may not want to see a show on their computer after that.”

“The numbers do not make sense yet,” Ruggiero said.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .