Julian Edelman feels good about Patriots chances in the playoffs

After starting the regular season 2-4, the New England Patriots have now put themselves in a position to make the playoffs with a 9-5 record. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the organization is in a good spot to contend.

Edelman is no stranger to playoff football. In 19 games, Edelman recorded 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.

He believes the Patriots have the pieces to make a potential playoff run. Matthew Judon leads a strong group of linebackers, while J. C. Jackson has been a shutdown corner, recording eight interceptions on the year. On the offensive side of the football, quarterback Mac Jones has stabilized the Patriots under center, and has been buoyed by a strong running game.

In particular, Edelman believes the defense has been a point of strength. He discussed the topic on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox:

“They’re a teeterer, just because their defense is so good and I know how they coach, how they prepare. I hated last game, but it was due to happen, to have doy-doy plays by a rookie. That’s destined to happen, and it’s almost at a point where, like, all right, we still have time to learn from that I believe that they’ll get that fixed, potentially, and if they want to play the game they want to play, how they want to play it, I think they’ll be able to contend.”

Up next, the Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills. They will then finish out the final three games of the season, with playoff seeding on the line.