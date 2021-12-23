ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman feels good about Patriots chances in the playoffs

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JICBd_0dUf4Oxm00

After starting the regular season 2-4, the New England Patriots have now put themselves in a position to make the playoffs with a 9-5 record. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the organization is in a good spot to contend.

Edelman is no stranger to playoff football. In 19 games, Edelman recorded 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.

He believes the Patriots have the pieces to make a potential playoff run. Matthew Judon leads a strong group of linebackers, while J. C. Jackson has been a shutdown corner, recording eight interceptions on the year. On the offensive side of the football, quarterback Mac Jones has stabilized the Patriots under center, and has been buoyed by a strong running game.

In particular, Edelman believes the defense has been a point of strength. He discussed the topic on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox:

“They’re a teeterer, just because their defense is so good and I know how they coach, how they prepare. I hated last game, but it was due to happen, to have doy-doy plays by a rookie. That’s destined to happen, and it’s almost at a point where, like, all right, we still have time to learn from that I believe that they’ll get that fixed, potentially, and if they want to play the game they want to play, how they want to play it, I think they’ll be able to contend.”

Up next, the Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills. They will then finish out the final three games of the season, with playoff seeding on the line.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Julian Edelman Reacts To NFL Officials Flagging David Andrews For Taunting

Julian Edelman, like many of us, isn’t quite sure what the referees are doing in the Patriots-Bills game. The officiating was questionable at Gillette Stadium during the all-important matchup between New England and Buffalo, and the most egregious call may have come in the fourth quarter. Mac Jones was...
NFL
NESN

Why Patriots-Bills Referees Reversed Late Hit Penalty Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Referee Shawn Smith didn’t believe Jerry Hughes’ sideline takedown of Mac Jones warranted a penalty. After Jones’ New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Smith explained why his officiating team reversed its initial call of unnecessary roughness against Hughes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL official explains controversial calls against Patriots in loss to Bills

There were two calls in the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 that were deemed questionable by fans and analysts. The first call came when Bills DE Jerry Hughes made contact with Mac Jones as he was running out of bounds. Initially, the referees called it an unnecessary roughness penalty and then they picked the flag up after discussion. Trent Brown was frustrated with the call and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — creating a 30-yard swing against the Patriots.
NFL
NESN

Julian Edelman Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Unexpected Apology To Media

Bill Belichick acted out of character this past Monday. It all started with the Patriots head coach carrying himself in very on-brand fashion following New England’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Belichick rarely is in a chatty mood, but he was even more short than usual with the media after the Patriots had their win streak halted at seven.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#Barstool Sports#Nesn#The Buffalo Bills
SB Nation

Stefon Diggs told Patriots fans how the world really feels about them

The Buffalo Bills had plenty to play for on Sunday entering their game against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Buffalo had very real playoff implications on the line as they trailed New England by a game in the AFC East. The Bills were also playing for pride after the Patriots won on their home field three weeks earlier in a game rookie QB Mac Jones only threw three passes in amid blustery conditions.
NFL
NESN

Did Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Reveal Week 16 Status With Tweet?

The New England Patriots might have received a great Christmas gift in the form of Kendrick Bourne. A very happy Bourne took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a revelation that could be of benefit to Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and Co. “Juss got the best Christmas news ever,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Corrections needed for Patriots to solidify playoff position

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A week after apologizing for his surly demeanor in the aftermath of the Patriots’ loss to the Colts, Bill Belichick was more composed Sunday as he answered questions about what went wrong in New England’s 33-21 loss to Buffalo. Then he got an...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Van Noy laments missed interception opportunity by Patriots defense vs. Bills

The New England Patriots had plenty of big-play opportunities against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Nevertheless, many of them didn’t happen. Take, for example, J. C. Jackson’s missed interception. On first-and-10, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pass that was too high for wide receiver Stephon Diggs. Jackson was in a position to catch it, but he dropped the pass. After the dropped interception, the Bills went down the field 75 yards on 13 plays. The drive ended with a touchdown by Dawson Knox, which officially put the game out of reach for New England.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy