Bridgeport, NY

Bridgeport NAACP, all-Black police organization call for officer to be removed from the force

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Bridgeport NAACP and an all-Black Bridgeport police organization are calling on officials to remove an officer from the force due to his history of domestic violence.

The head of the Bridgeport NAACP, the Rev. D. Stanley Lord says he is in full support of a letter written by the Bridgeport Guardians to Mayor Joe Ganim saying officer Paul Cari should not be back on the force.

The letter expressed outrage that Cari received a pardon for a past domestic violence conviction and is now back in uniform.

Domestic violence victim Immacula Cann, a member of the Bridgeport NAACP, says she's in full support of the Guardians — an organization of police officers of color - who are calling on the mayor to right what they say is a clear wrong.

"As a victim of domestic violence myself, you know it is really imperative that the community and also the chief of police take this very seriously because this is really harmful to our community," Cann says.

Cari was never fired by the city. He was moved to an administrative role since the time of his arrest and conviction on charges of threatening and breach of peace in 2015. Following his pardon in 2020, he was then allowed to apply for recertification without having to repeat the police academy.

