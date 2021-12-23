Food access, community and environmental health program grants

As families and friends gather around the table for Christmas, a local health specialist wants to remind residents to be mindful of food waste. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, of all the trash sent to Iowa landfills, 20 percent or 568,197 tons is food waste. The average Iowan wastes about 30 pounds of food each month, while one in eight Iowans is considered “food insecure,” meaning they are lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Washington County Environmental Health Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez says that for leftover food, residents can have guests take food home with them or put them in the freezer to extend their lifespan. She explains that reducing food waste can also help improve our environment, “Food is the second biggest component of landfills so cutting down our waste really reduces those methane emissions. Which contributes to global warming and climate change. Since methane emissions absorb that radiation and heat which warms up the earth’s atmosphere.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO