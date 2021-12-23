ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Food access, community and environmental health program grants

By Nickolas Bagley
youthtoday.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state,...

youthtoday.org

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Community Impact Grants

The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is inviting non-profits to apply for 2022-2023 Community. Impact Grants. These grants are intended to respond to local priority needs as established through the United Way. Community Needs assessment process in the areas of education, financial stability, and health. Information on the...
CHARITIES
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast Community Health launches diabetes support program

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY ― Treasure Coast Community Health has launched a new program to help diabetics get the support they need. For Diabetes Support Coach Carole Melasi, an employee of the University of Florida who works closely with TCCH, the program helps diabetics get to the point that diabetes does not define and dominate their life, to get back to living something close to a normal life.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Porchlight Health & Working Fusion Launch Partnership: a Homeless Prevention Initiative for Young Adults

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Porchlight Health a new health platform that uses services & smart technology to bring connection and support to vulnerable populations, announced today the launch of the first Working Fusion cohort. Working Fusion at Mill Street is a tiny home village providing housing, support services and community for young adults.
HOMELESS
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Oregon groups receive grant from EPA to improve air, water quality, food access

The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week it would give two Oregon nonprofits funding to combat air, water quality and food access among low-income communities and communities of color in the Portland area and in southern Oregon. The agency is awarding $14.1 million in Environmental Justice Small Grants to 133...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nonprofit Toolbox#Grants
WOLF

Scranton Area Community Foundation gives $10K grant to SEEDS program

PA - (WOLF) — The Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support of Northeastern PA received a $10,000 grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation. We're told they're going to use the money to expand their energy assessment services into Lackawanna County. The program encourages local homeowners to save energy...
SCRANTON, PA
nbc15.com

Goodman Community food pantry offers food to community

The mother of late SYH founder Mike McKinney shares the importance of the Share Your Holidays campaign. Second Harvest Foodbank CEO: thankful for donations. Second Harvest Foodbank CEO: thankful for donations. ‘This is a big deal’: Dane Co. shares safety tips in tornado watch. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emergency...
CHARITIES
Laramie Live

Albany County School District #1 Earns Grant for Food Program

The Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Food Services Department was recently awarded a $750 grant from the Laramie Walmart to go towards the Backpack Program. The Food Service Department accepted the donation at Walmart last Thursday, December 9, as the store manager and department heads gathered to share the check with ACSD#1.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dailyrecordnews.com

FISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bank

A local nonprofit recently received authorization to move forward with a program that will have the potential to create all the difference in the monthly budgeting of single parents in financial need. FISH Community Food Bank recently received grant approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a...
ELLENSBURG, WA
USC News

Environmental Studies program to become part of USC Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies

Expanded classroom, lab, field and learning opportunities will help students become tomorrow’s environmental problem-solvers. This change meets a need for creative, critical thinkers that’s driven by the growing threat of climate change. The Wrigley Institute’s new interdisciplinary research centers provide opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students.
ENVIRONMENT
Hartford Business

$2.7M program to broaden access to mental health services at state colleges

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the formation of a new state program that will provide $2.7 million to higher education institutions to support mental health challenges students face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont said the global health pandemic has added stress to the lives of many students and the...
MENTAL HEALTH
WLUC

Negaunee High School environmental science class receives local food grant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County high school wants to bring freshly grown food to its lunches. Todd Backlund’s environmental science class at Negaunee High School was awarded a $2,000 grant for this initiative from Michigan State University’s Lift-Up Program. Backlund believes this program can greatly benefit those who eat school lunch.
NEGAUNEE, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dohmen Company Foundation: Food For Health program

We’ve all heard the phrase "You are what you eat" and for some, that’s not a good thing, but there’s a foundation hoping to change that for those with unhealthy diets. Brian is at Dohmen Company Foundation learning more about their Food For Health program that was created to reverse and prevent the impact of chronic illness.
CHARITIES
kciiradio.com

County Environmental Health Reminds Residents to Minimize Food Waste Over the Holidays

As families and friends gather around the table for Christmas, a local health specialist wants to remind residents to be mindful of food waste. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, of all the trash sent to Iowa landfills, 20 percent or 568,197 tons is food waste. The average Iowan wastes about 30 pounds of food each month, while one in eight Iowans is considered “food insecure,” meaning they are lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Washington County Environmental Health Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez says that for leftover food, residents can have guests take food home with them or put them in the freezer to extend their lifespan. She explains that reducing food waste can also help improve our environment, “Food is the second biggest component of landfills so cutting down our waste really reduces those methane emissions. Which contributes to global warming and climate change. Since methane emissions absorb that radiation and heat which warms up the earth’s atmosphere.”
ENVIRONMENT
youthtoday.org

Early childhood welfare, education and parenting program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child Welfare, Early Childhood, Education, Parenting, Child Care,. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
ADVOCACY
benitolink.com

Central Coast Community Energy launches second round of grant program

Information provided Central Coast Community Energy. The Central Coast Community Energy announced the launch of its electrification and innovation grant program. According to the release, the program totaling $1 million in available funds is the second iteration of grants for community education about electrification. The program has expanded to include two new focus areas: workforce training and development as well as a separate track for cities and counties served by Community Energy, known as Central Coast Community Energy member agencies.
SALINAS, CA
cascadebusnews.com

The Healy Foundation Grants $7,500 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a generous $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation (formerly the Bill Healy Foundation) to support FAN operations throughout Central Oregon. Having recently expanded operations, FAN now serves nearly all schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, linking families in need to the vital services that will help them regain stability. FAN provides a convenient one-stop location within schools where kids can find help with needs like nourishing food, well-fitted clothing, health care and much more.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy