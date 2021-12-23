ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Annual Christmas parade held

press-leader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Christmas parade Dec. 16, 2021. This item is available in full...

www.press-leader.com

Comments / 0

Related
robconews.com

Annual Parade a Festival of Lights and Sounds

HEARNE - The 2021 Hearne Christmas Market and Parade and the Polar Express event was a chilly and windy affair, but those who braved the weather enjoyed all of the events downtown and at the Hearne DEPOT Museum. Vendors, volunteers, parade goers and train lovers took in all of the sights and sounds that the all day event had to offer. During the day, there was plenty of fun to be had at two…
HEARNE, TX
opelikaobserver.com

9th Annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration Held Last Weekend for Samford Community

Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Commnity Outreach Fellowship Group held its ninth Annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration in the Samford Commnity on Dec. 11 at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. The theme was “A Season of Joy and Giving” taken from Scripture: — Luke: 6-38. Attendees came together in unity and spread Christmas cheer, love, peace and joy in the city while giving back tothe Samford community. The guest speaker was Dr. Walter Herbert Denmark Jr. A special thanks goes out to: Christian Care Ministries, Felicia Reese, Petco, Jessica Cook, Opelika Housing Authority Resident Services, Dr. Paula Wilson, Denmark, Auburn and Opelika Moms Demand Action Local chapter, Samford Commnity Outreach volunteers, participants and Marquenta Barnett, president of Quenta Sharing And Caring Uplift Outreach. Christmas stockings were given to all the children in attendance.
OPELIKA, AL
WLUC

Skandia celebrates it’s second annual holiday parade

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The residents of Skandia braced through the cold weather to celebrate the second annual holiday parade. The parade started at the United Methodist Church and ended at the town hall on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The event was put on by the Skandia and West...
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Parade#The Chamber Of Commerce
Arizona Silver Belt

Hundreds gather for 25th Annual Light Parade

Smiling faces filled the parade route for the 25th Annual Light Parade. With 42 entries this was one of the best light parades the City of Globe has ever seen. 2nd place - Gabriel and Kat Andrade-Highway 60 Motors. Best Lighted Vehicle. 1st place - 5D Mining and Dalmolin Excavating.
GLOBE, AZ
mysouthsidestand.com

Annual CNY Bike Giveaway Held

For the 25th time, Jan Maloff and his legion of volunteers brought some year-round joy to Central New York through the annual CNY Bike Giveaway. As Maloff looked on, hundreds of parents and children wove their way among some 2,000 donated, refurbished bicycles in the Fowler High School gymnasium, looking for just the right one.
FOWLER, CA
KUCB

Locals prepare for annual holiday boat parade of lights

Unalaska’s annual boat parade is happening Wednesday night. Participant Dan Loy says this is his fifth or sixth year driving his 20-foot boat, The Escape Plan, in the community event, which started in 2013. “It started as a really impromptu thing by two community members, Cody Lekanoff and Shawn...
UNALASKA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
montecitojournal.net

35th Annual Boat Parade of Lights: Pure “Magic”

The annual beloved boat parade was back in the harbor for live viewing with social distancing and masks along Cabrillo Boulevard and Stearns Wharf. The theme for this year’s parade was “Magic Under the Moonlight.”. A double-bell salute rang out to City of Santa Barbara’s Christopher Bell, the...
bbbtv12.com

Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, Oliver Springs Native, to serve as Grand Marshal for the Annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade

OLIVER SPRINGS, TENN. – The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) is excited to announce Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes (“Mother Clara”) will serve as Grand Marshal for the annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade. Mother Clara, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 28th is considered one of Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels and currently resides in Knoxville. She will join Mayor Omar Cox, town officials, and members of the Oliver Springs Historical Society beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Park. The annual Christmas Parade is a very exciting event for this rural coal mining town. Each year, this rich history and heritage is displayed throughout Oliver Springs and the wonderful spirit that is enjoyed among residents.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
montecitojournal.net

1st Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights

With the theme “Holiday Magic,” it was indeed a magical evening for the 1st Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade. Huge nod to the co-chairs Sharon Byrne, Mindy Denson, and Dana Newquist, along with their committee members, for a most upbeat treat for our town and its annual visitors.
MONTECITO, CA
pahomepage.com

Drive-thru donation parade held in Dauphin County- 5pm

"Let people know who otherwise would not have a Christmas that we care. That we recognize and value them. And that Christmas should be in the spirit for everybody and we know the gift is in the giving," Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
visitcalistoga.com

And the Winner of the 25th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade is……

Lake Berryessa Oak & Vine 4H Club & the Calistoga Soroptomists! This group joined forces to celebrate and support local children with their Candyland and Gingerbread theme. The Soroptimist’s Read Aloud Partners Program (RAPP) brings weekly community readers to Calistoga elementary classrooms and gives book gifts to every child 3 times a year. The Oak & Vine 4-H Club is countywide and includes livestock projects, arts & crafts, baking & bread making, photography and trap & skeet. Featured was their 2555 HST (2018) Mahindra tractor – a great all around farm tractor with lots of fun attachments. This float won Best in Show and Best Float.
CALISTOGA, CA
countynewsonline.org

18th Annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade

After a two-year absence, Greenville’s Hometown Holiday Horse Parade lit up the down-town with holiday cheer. The 18th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade returned to downtown Greenville in grand fashion on Saturday, Nov., 20th with more than 100 entries. Betty Birt and Steve Baker served as Co-Grand Marshals. Among...
GREENVILLE, OH
WIBW

Annual Kwanzaa celebration held at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday season continues, the governor hosted the annual statehouse Kwanzaa celebration. Kwanzaa is a celebration rooted in African-American culture that honors seven core principles including unity, creativity, and faith. Gov. Laura Kelly lit the first of the seven candles, each representing one of the holiday’s core principles.
KANSAS STATE
press-leader.com

Thank You Letter from Jesus:

Well, as y’all (I think Jesus says y’all around here) already know, it’s that time of year when folks celebrate my birthday. I so appreciate the thought that you would …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to...
RELIGION
WausauPilot

Christmas Meals for Veterans

The Wausau American Legion Post 10 members along with many local volunteers and the Air & Army National Guard delivered Christmas meals to area Veterans on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Nearly 100 Veterans and their families were provided meals cooked by Bunkers Restaurant as a thank you for their service.
WAUSAU, WI
villages-news.com

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

Why would any decent, respectful, intelligent, sane person, decorate a golf cart as a “TANK” with a gun for a Christmas parade?. Is it just the mentality here? If people think this was appropriate in a world full of strife during the season of peace and joy, it is truly shameful.
CHRISTMAS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Annual Christmas Street Parade Returns

The weather was perfect for an island parade last Saturday, and when the magic hour of 6:30 p.m. arrived, so did the official kick-off of the 2021 Christmas Island Style Annual (CIS) Street Parade. As early as Wednesday, the areas along the parade route on San Marco Road from Balfour...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy