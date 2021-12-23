Annual Christmas parade held

Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Commnity Outreach Fellowship Group held its ninth Annual Opelika Christmas Party Celebration in the Samford Commnity on Dec. 11 at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. The theme was “A Season of Joy and Giving” taken from Scripture: — Luke: 6-38. Attendees came together in unity and spread Christmas cheer, love, peace and joy in the city while giving back tothe Samford community. The guest speaker was Dr. Walter Herbert Denmark Jr. A special thanks goes out to: Christian Care Ministries, Felicia Reese, Petco, Jessica Cook, Opelika Housing Authority Resident Services, Dr. Paula Wilson, Denmark, Auburn and Opelika Moms Demand Action Local chapter, Samford Commnity Outreach volunteers, participants and Marquenta Barnett, president of Quenta Sharing And Caring Uplift Outreach. Christmas stockings were given to all the children in attendance.
Comments / 0