Annual Christmas parade held

OLIVER SPRINGS, TENN. – The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) is excited to announce Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes (“Mother Clara”) will serve as Grand Marshal for the annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade. Mother Clara, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 28th is considered one of Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels and currently resides in Knoxville. She will join Mayor Omar Cox, town officials, and members of the Oliver Springs Historical Society beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Park. The annual Christmas Parade is a very exciting event for this rural coal mining town. Each year, this rich history and heritage is displayed throughout Oliver Springs and the wonderful spirit that is enjoyed among residents.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO