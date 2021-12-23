ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas through the ages

By Kathleen Guill
press-leader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas has a long, and often controversial, history. There are many variations of the holiday celebrated all over the world. People around...

www.press-leader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
WHEC TV-10

Charity puts up homeless families in hotel for Christmas

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — This Christmas Eve, some local families in need will be checking into a hotel for a much-needed Christmas staycation. A group called Champions of Change is doing its second annual hotel for the holidays where volunteers decorate rooms to help homeless families in need. Twenty...
ROCHESTER, NY
press-leader.com

Annual Christmas parade held

The Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Christmas parade Dec. 16, 2021. This item is available in full to subscribers. Welcome to our new and improved website! To continue reading, you must log into your subscriber account, or purchase a subscription. If you are a print subscriber but have not...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

200,000 children could be made homeless this winter, charity warns

A poll taken by YouGov for Shelter has shown that 55,000 children, along with their families, have already been evicted in the last three months. An estimated 200,000 children are at risk of being left homeless this winter, charity Shelter said. A poll carried out by YouGov for Shelter found...
HOMELESS
DoYouRemember?

These Are The Most Wonderful, Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies Of The Age

The Christmas spirit is so potent, so infectious and enjoyable, it has been channeled in countless movies the world over. While the holiday spirit is most potent in winter, the idea of Christmas in July is highly celebrated as a perfectly acceptable time to marathon Christmas movies. In a long history of festive films and a catalog that keeps on growing, which special few have stood the test of time and brought in the most profit through their embodiment of the wonderful time of the year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
The Independent

Woman encourages others to raise their standards after sharing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy

A woman has inspired others to find partners who exceed their standards and expectations after describing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy.Rose, 22, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, recently shared the ways that her future husband prioritises her in a video shared to the app in November, after another user asked women to share the moment they realised they were expecting too little.“What is something a man has done for you that made you realise you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” user @ayandastood recently asked.In response to the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy