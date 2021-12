After devastating tornadoes hit parts of Kentucky Saturday, several organizations across the Commonwealth are coming together to help out. One of which was members of Restoration Ministries in Laurel County, who witnessed a community in dire need of assistance. Youth Pastor Auston Brown said he saw the community come together at a moment’s notice. A variety of supplies were donated to the organization for the cause. Restoration Ministries personally delivered the supplies to CenterPoint Church in Bowling Green. Brown said they are still accepting donations from the community. For more information, you can go here. Other ways you can help:

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO