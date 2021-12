MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota hospitals still dealing with an influx in patients with COVID-19 and other needs say assistance from military medical teams has been critical over last month’s surge. St. Cloud Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center welcome a 30-day extension of that aid. The two teams of 22 members of the military, mostly of the U.S. Air Force, began their work on around Thanksgiving Day, stayed through Christmas and now will be here through the end of January. M Health Fairview Southdale also received assistance in early December. “We were able to manage these last 30...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO