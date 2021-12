Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street returned to ITV with another dose of Emma Brooker/Curtis Delamere drama tonight (December 16). It's already common knowledge amongst fans of the soap that Curtis has Factitious disorder – whereby he gets a thrill from the attention of telling lies about being terminally ill – but in the pair's latest scenes together, the truth reared its head for the very first time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO