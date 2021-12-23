ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Reports: Blasts Kill 5 in Nigeria’s Maiduguri as President Visits

By Timothy Obiezu
Voice of America
 4 days ago

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigerian media report explosions went off in the northeastern city of Maiduguri Thursday just as President Mohamadu Buhari arrived for an official visit. Local media say five people have been killed. Local...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Kill 16 People in the DRC

Freddy Mbayayi, deputy mayor of Mangina, told Reuters that an unknown number of people were also abducted during the attacks. “It was horrible to see mothers, children and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF,” resident Pelka Josaphat told Reuters, adding that four of her family members were abducted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Explosions kill several in northeast Nigeria, witnesses say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Explosions killed several people Thursday in northeastern Nigeria ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the restive region, witnesses said. The attacks took place in Maiduguri, the city where Islamic militants first launched an insurgency against the government more than a decade ago.
AFRICA
informnny.com

Gunmen kill 47 in latest attacks in Nigeria’s troubled north

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security forces are searching for armed gangs who killed 47 people in attacks in recent days in rural areas of the country’s northwest, the latest killings in the troubled region. The attacks took place in the northwest Kaduna state which neighbors Nigeria’s capital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

At Least 6 Killed, 10 Wounded in Twin Attacks in Niger

NIAMEY, NIGER — At least six people have been killed in attacks by suspected jihadis in Niger near its border with Burkina Faso, authorities said Friday. "The provisional toll is … six dead, including a policeman, two customs officers and three civilians" during the attacks overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the interior ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boko Haram Insurgency#President Of Nigeria#Nigerian#Islamist#Borno
Voice of America

Nigerian President Vows to Get Tough on Terrorists After Borno Bombings

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to get tough on terrorists and bandits after explosions Thursday killed at least five people at Maiduguri airport just minutes before he arrived. Nigerian authorities have claimed progress in the fight against Islamist insurgents, but security experts say the explosions throw that claim into question.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ugandan Authorities Charge 15 for Kampala Bombings

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Uganda's director of public prosecution has charged 15 suspects with terrorism in connection with November bombings claimed by the Islamic State terror group. The 15 suspects appeared Wednesday before a magistrates court where the charges were read to them. The charges are in connection with bombings...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Burkina Faso Declares 2-Day Mourning Period for 41 Killed in Ambush

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Authorities in Burkina Faso have declared a two-day period of mourning after suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the country's desert north this week. A column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP), a group the...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Clashes in Northeast Somalia Force Thousands to Flee

MOGADISHU — Clashes between two rival factions of the security forces in a port city in northeast Somalia have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, a local official said Saturday. The fighting has for several days rocked Bosaso, the commercial capital of the semi-autonomous state of Puntland...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
AFP

Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo

A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported. Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm. "The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running North Kivu province. Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement added, describing the death toll as provisional.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

CARACAS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last...
POLITICS
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Somalia's president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. "The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
POLITICS
The Independent

Somalia president suspends prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over corruption charges

Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended prime minister Mohammed Hussein Roble over ongoing corruption investigations.“The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of hampering with an investigation of a land grabbing case.He will remain suspended until corruption investigations against him are completed.The suspension comes a day after the two leaders entered into a verbal spat accusing each other of being an obstacle leading to the delay in the election process. The parliamentary election...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in latest Mali attack

On Wednesday morning, seven UN peacekeepers from Togo died and three others were seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in the Bandiagara region in central Mali. The peacekeepers were part of a convoy travelling from Douentza to Sevare, informed the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General. António Guterres...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Gambia Commission Says Ex-President Jammeh Responsible for Murder, Torture, Rape

BANJUL, GAMBIA — A Gambian truth and reconciliation commission said in a report published Friday that former President Yahya Jammeh was responsible for a spree of killings, torture and rapes during his 22-year rule over the tiny West African nation. The independent Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) was...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Suicide Bomber Strikes in Eastern Congo, Killing at Least 6

BENI, CONGO — A suicide bomber attacked a restaurant and bar Saturday as dozens of patrons gathered on Christmas Day, killing at least six others in an eastern Congolese town where Islamic extremists are known to be active. Heavy gunfire rang out shortly after the bomb went off, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS — A U.N. official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was...
WORLD
Voice of America

Somali Leaders Again Disagree on Already Delayed Polls

MOGADISHU — Bickering Somali leaders have once again disagreed on already delayed elections in the Horn of Africa country, paving the way for another political crisis as the international community calls for dialogue to speed up the electoral process. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo, and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy