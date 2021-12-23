Reports: Blasts Kill 5 in Nigeria’s Maiduguri as President Visits

A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported. Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm. "The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running North Kivu province. Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement added, describing the death toll as provisional.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO