Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Review

Significant enhancements and new features make for a satisfying update to Steinberg’s venerable audio editing, mastering and restoration platform. Steinberg’s first serious foray into the world of audio came with 1995’s inaugural release of WaveLab. Largely the work of a single developer, Phillipe Goutier, what started life as a simple audio recording and editing package has evolved into a highly capable workstation geared towards sample editing, audio mastering and sound restoration. To this end, the program is packed with pro-grade processors, meters and features, all of which have received a significant boost with the release of WaveLab 11.
