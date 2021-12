The wait for the new Nissan Z is nearly over. After the production version of the next-generation Z car debuted in August, the order books are expected to open next month in the US. In Japan, the Nissan Z car has been known as the Fairlady Z ever since the first-generation model, known as the Datsun 240Z in the US, debuted in the 1960s. It was named after the Broadway musical "My Fair Lady" seen by Nissan president Katsuji Kawamata during a US visit. This tradition will continue with the new Nissan Z car.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO