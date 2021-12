Hospitals could see as many as one in six doctors and nurses off sick throughout 2022, according to modelling, as the Omicron wave of Covid fuels burnout, stress and anxiety among NHS staff.Days of record Covid numbers – with 119,789 positive tests reported on Christmas Eve – have led to an increase in hospital admissions in recent weeks, while sickness has also increased among health workers, with NHS absences reaching 12 per cent last week.But analysis by London South Bank University shows that even after this Covid spike, the health service could be hampered by an absence rate of up...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO