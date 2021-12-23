Governor Signs Legislation Providing Retroactive Retirement Benefits to Former Buffalo Officer Cariol Horne
Legislation (S.7209/A.8026) Provides a Retroactive Retirement Date of August 5th, 2010 In The New York State And Local Police And Fire Retirement System. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the signing of legislation (S.7209/A.8026) which provides former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was rendered ineligible to file for service retirement benefits...www.governor.ny.gov
