Most of MACNY’s members are being hurt by their supply chain challenges. Unfortunately, I don’t expect those challenges to go away. Earlier this month, I briefly outlined that the supply chain problems were complex and not getting fixed soon – if ever. This means you need to be mapping a strategy to your future. So, what have other companies done, and what are they doing now to work through this problem?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO