Words of Hope: The Cradle to the Cross

He is before all things, and in him all things hold together (Col. 1:17 NIV). What a year 2021 has been! In these past 12 months our world has continued to face up to the challenge and reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with illness and death, as well as recovery strategies and vaccination programs. In contrast there was the welcome relief of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which provided positive engagement, something to enjoy and an opportunity to celebrate our countries’ achievements. Of course, we have also witnessed both natural and man-made disasters and tragedies—wildfires in different countries, the assassination of a president, hurricanes and storms—each presenting significant challenges. In recent days the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan, with people fleeing the country, concerns about the education of women, the potential return to the ways of former regimes and the loss of any semblance of democracy.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO