Even if you're from the U.S., you may not have heard of CISA. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and it primarily handles technological threats to the nation. Well, CISA is still in the process of an all-hands red alert thanks to the Log4shell security vulnerability in Apache's Log4J package that we told you about on Saturday.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO