It’s a common misconception that large businesses, with their sizable financial assets, are the sole target for ransomware attacks. But small to medium enterprises (SMEs) need to take note: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims that 50 to 70 percent of ransomware attacks are aimed at small and medium-sized companies. Surprisingly, most small business owners aren’t seriously considering this risk: a recent study shows that 63% of small business owners think they are immune to a cyber-attack. As most businesses operate on connected data and cloud operations, they are increasingly vulnerable to a range of cyber-attacks, from ransomware to social engineering and data breaches.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO