Might be best to make those accounts up prior to the big weekend. The holidays are upon us. Finally, after plenty of anticipation, we have a few more days to get through. Families and friends will gather, exchange gifts, and enjoy goods. Chances are there will be plenty of new console owners this weekend as well. Nestled under the Christmas tree might very well be a new Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, or a PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, these hot ticket items were hard to come by. Likewise, it looks like setting up a new account could be just as difficult.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO