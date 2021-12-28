Vermont to distribute more free COVID tests Wednesday

Vermont will resume distribution of at-home COVID tests Wednesday December 29 at nine locations around the state. The tests will be available at Agency of Transportation sites .

The Department of Health began distributing the tests at several locations last week. In each case, the supply of tests was exhausted in a matter of hours.

The free kits are limited to two per car or walk-in. Officials said people should plan in advance for high demand and wait times.

Bennington

Agency of Transportation

359 Bowen Road

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 28 and 29

Colchester

Agency of Transportation

5 Barnes Avenue

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29

Dummerston

Agency of Transportation

870 US Route 5

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December29

Mendon

Agency of Transportation

61 Valley View

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29

Newport

Agency of Transportation

4611 US Route 5

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29

Springfield

Springfield Fire Department

77 Hartness Ave.

9:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29



St. Albans

Agency of Transportation

680 Lower Newton Road

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29

St. Johnsbury

Agency of Transportation

1098 US Route 5

8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29



White River Junction

Agency of Transportation

223 Beswick Drive

8:00 a.m.until all test kits have been given out, December 29

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.