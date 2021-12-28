Vermont to distribute more free COVID tests Wednesday
Vermont will resume distribution of at-home COVID tests Wednesday December 29 at nine locations around the state. The tests will be available at Agency of Transportation sites .
The Department of Health began distributing the tests at several locations last week. In each case, the supply of tests was exhausted in a matter of hours.
The free kits are limited to two per car or walk-in. Officials said people should plan in advance for high demand and wait times.
Bennington
Agency of Transportation
359 Bowen Road
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 28 and 29
Colchester
Agency of Transportation
5 Barnes Avenue
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
Dummerston
Agency of Transportation
870 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December29
Mendon
Agency of Transportation
61 Valley View
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
Newport
Agency of Transportation
4611 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
Springfield
Springfield Fire Department
77 Hartness Ave.
9:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
St. Albans
Agency of Transportation
680 Lower Newton Road
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
St. Johnsbury
Agency of Transportation
1098 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. until all test kits have been given out, December 29
White River Junction
Agency of Transportation
223 Beswick Drive
8:00 a.m.until all test kits have been given out, December 29
