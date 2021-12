Join parks staff this winter as we get out on the Union Canal Trail to enjoy an hour-long walk along the Tulpehocken Creek. Getting moving this time of year can be tough, but studies show that outdoor time is just as important in winter as in the warmer months of the year. Just a few minutes of walking can greatly improve your state of mind, create healthy habits, and develop new connections with others who are looking to do the same!

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO