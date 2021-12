Beyond Meat Inc. BYND, -5.14% said Monday that it will open its first research-and-development facility outside of the U.S. in Shanghai during the first half of 2022. The facility will focus on creating plant-based meat products for the Asia-Pacific customer. Beyond Meat entered the China market last year and has a manufacturing plant in Jiaxing. Beyond Meat stock fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading, and has fallen 44.6% for the year. The S&P 500 index.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO