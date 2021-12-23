Modified District Government Services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25, 2021, District Government will observe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24 AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25:

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and they will remain open 24 hours a day, including on December 24 and 25. Individuals seeking homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s 24-hour Citywide Call Center at 311.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24 AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites in addition to Test Yourself and Test Yourself Express pickup sites will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. TestYourself DC collection boxes will remain open from 10 am – 8 pm for residents to drop-off samples only. On Sunday, December 26, DC Health will provide free, COVID-19 PCR testing at William Rumsey Aquatic Center from 12 pm – 4 pm. Additionally, free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Tests will be distributed at Firehouses 4, 8, 31, and 33 from 12 pm – 4 pm. Engine 4 is located at 2531 Sherman Ave NW. Engine 8 is located at 1520 C St SE. Engine 31 is located at 4930 Connecticut Ave NW and Engine 33 is located at 101 Atlantic St SE.

The District’s COVID-19 public vaccination clinics sites will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

The Department of Employment Services’ Navigation Call Center will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools meal sites will be closed from Thursday, December 23 through Friday, December 31.

All DPR afterschool meal sites will be closed on Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Friday, December 24.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Friday, December 24. The Center will reopen on Monday, December 27 with its regular hours from 8 am to 6 pm. For additional information, please visit stay.dc.gov.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) sanitation services will be in effect on Friday, December 24.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Friday, December 24. Service will resume on Monday, December 27.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Monday, December 27 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. No construction will be allowed on Saturday, December 25, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Please report illegal construction by submitting an Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311, visiting 311.dc.gov, texting DC311, or tweeting to @311dcgov. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT & LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSIT:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Friday, December 24, except streetcar ticketing and towing. On Saturday, December 25, all parking enforcement is suspended. Modified parking enforcement will take place on Sunday, December 26, including streetcar ticketing and towing.

All parking enforcement will resume on Monday, December 27.

DC Circulator routes will operate till midnight on December 24. There will be no DC Circulator service on December 25. DC Circulator will resume its normal schedule on December 26.

DC Streetcar runs normal schedule Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day. DC Streetcar will resume its normal schedule Sunday December 26.