Road Rules: Pedestrian Safety

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX (Nexstar) – CW39 Houston wants to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the...

KIAH

Road Rules: What to do if you’re involved in a road rage incident

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you drive in Houston, chances are you may have experienced road rage with someone tailgating, racing by you or behaving aggressively in one way or another. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with today’s Road Rule Of the Day in a segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Crash in road leads to serious pedestrian injury in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque parking lot. The accident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Wellesley Drive and Comanche Road. According to a press release, a black Chevy Cruze was headed eastbound on Comanche and made a […]
CBS Denver

Pedestrian Dies Following Crash With Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after they were hit by a light rail train. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) HEADS UP: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a light rail train near the area of the 200 block of W Iowa Ave. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The Pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/8SGrK4X6sA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 25, 2021 “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Denver police stated on social media.  
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Multiple Closures Along I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Add Hours To Commute

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A morning avalanche mitigation operation was one of the first closures along Interstate 70 westbound in Vail, but it would not be the last. It would be the last planned closure. (credit: CBS) Eastbound traffic also closed no more than an hour after the scheduled closure, which brought out emergency crews to multiple cars that slid off the road between Frisco and Copper Mountain. They were not the only drivers to end up in the ditch because of the slick conditions Monday. “Didn’t give me too much trouble,” Michelle Braun explained about the snow, while stuck along the interstate waiting for it to open back up. She was caught on her way to work from Highlands Ranch. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t look slick, but it is slick,” she admitted. Dozens of out of state tourists also were locked in the line of cars that stretched for miles. Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with people from Texas, Florida, and North Carolina while shooting video for the story.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. This incident is still under investigation and the identity of the woman will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Crash Involving Bus And South Shore Train Reported In Gary, Indiana; No Injuries

CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving a city bus and South Shore train was reported in Gary, Indiana Monday. According to Gary public transportation officials, a city bus and a South Shore train crashed in the area of 7th Street and Utah Avenue around 6:55 a.m. The back of the bus was hit by the train. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.    
GARY, IN
WSAV News 3

Man dies after kayak flips in Atlanta lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said the body of a kayker who drowned in a lake in southwest Atlanta was pulled Sunday from the waterway. Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered. The man’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
arkansas911news.com

Fatal Crash: Pedestrian Struck By Truck On Airport Road – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer First Class Lowrey investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian December 16, 2021, around 6PM, on Airport Road in front of Big Lots. The Arkansas State Police...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
WESH

New study will guide pedestrian safety improvements around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's long been a problem for Central Florida--people getting hit by vehicles. That's why the City of Orlando met tonight, during a virtual meeting, to discuss a recent study that focused on the southwest portion of the city to improve pedestrian safety. Since December, WESH 2...
ORLANDO, FL
KTRE

Safety officials urging pedestrians to wear reflective gear

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -According to research done by TxDOT, in 2020 there were over 4800 fatal crashes that occurred in the state of Texas, and of those accidents, 731 were pedestrian-related fatalities. City officials share a few things the public should do to decrease those numbers while keeping pedestrians on...
TEXAS STATE

